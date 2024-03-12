Joey Veerman is back in the PSV Eindhoven squad for the Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
After the 1-1 draw in Eindhoven, PSV head to Germany with a chance of reaching the quarterfinals. They travel with midfielder Joey Veerman.
The 25-year-old has missed the last two league games but will be in contention to play on Wednesday. Peter Bosz will decide during the last training session.
Ismael Saibari is not fit enough to make the trip though and he will miss out. That means Guus Til could be in line to start.