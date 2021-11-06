Joey Veerman earned Heerenveen a 1-1 draw against NEC Nijmegen on Saturday evening.
Henk Veerman returned to the Heerenveen starting eleven as Siem de Jong missed out injured, while NEC named the same eleven that defeated Groningen last weekend.
NEC had the better of the first half but they could not find the net with Elayis Tavzan and Jordy Bruijn wasting the biggest chances.
Eight minutes into the second half, NEC had the lead through Ali Akman, whose shot beat Xavier Mous in the Heerenveen goal.
The visitors then went on the offensive and it resulted in an equaliser after 72 minutes. Souffian El Karouani’s attempted clearance landed at Joey Veerman’s feet and the midfielder controlled his finish into the net.
The ending was end to end with the best chance falling to NEC attacker Jonathan Okita, who hit the post.
The point means NEC are 7th while Heerenveen is 12th.