Joey Veerman scored as PSV Eindhoven defeated Heerenveen 3-1 on Sunday.
Roger Schmidt opted for a strikerless formation on Sunday with Mario Gotze as a false-nine, while Eran Zahavi was dropped to the bench.
PSV started strong and they had the lead within 15 minutes as Noni Madueke found space before firing a strike past Erwin Mulder. However, the hosts did not build on that start and Heerenveen equalised before the break as Tibor Halilovic saw his shot find the net through the legs of Olivier Boscagli.
After the equaliser, Erick Gutierrez had to be substituted through injury and Carlos Vinicius came on. At the break, Madueke and Cody Gakpo also went off as Bruma and Ritsu Doan came on.
A minute into the second half, Gotze fired PSV into the lead from distance with a low strike. Veerman then quickly added a third with a strike into an empty net after the ball landed at the midfielder’s feet.
From that point, PSV were comfortable and they saw out the victory which keeps them second and five points behind Ajax while Heerenveen is down in 11th.