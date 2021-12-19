Henk Veerman scored twice as Heerenveen defeated 10-man Cambuur 2-1.
Heerenveen were awarded a penalty in the 10th minute for a handball and Henk Veerman made it 1-0. Two minutes later, Doke Schmidt was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge on Tibor Halilovic.
Despite playing with a man extra, Heerenveen struggled to kill the game off and Roberts Uldrikis headed Cambuur level before the break.
Anthony Musaba hit the post as Heerenveen saught the lead which eventually came in the 83rd minute as Henk Veerman nodded in a cross.
Heerenveen is ninth after the victory, while Cambuur are 8th.