Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman does not want to comment on reported interest from Ajax.
The midfielder grabbed an assist and put in a strong performance in Heerenveen’s 2-1 loss to Ajax on Sunday.
Afterwards he spoke with ESPN, I played well against Feyenoord and PSV and twice not well against Ajax. Then they say that I don’t show it in the top matches, so I was keen to show it now.”
Reporter Hans Kraay Jr then told Veerman that he was on the shadow list of targets for Ajax and he responded, “I have not heard of that. Whether Ajax is something for me? Far too much has already been said about this. Let’s all wait and see.”