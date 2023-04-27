Joey Veerman could have left PSV Eindhoven in January but he has revealed that he was not interested in a move to Turkey.
Back in January, Veerman was benched by Ruud van Nistelrooy but the midfielder has since won his place back and is in excellent form.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Veerman said on his difficult spell, “Nobody likes to sit on the bench.
“The trainer explained to me why he made this decision and I have to deal with that. It took a few matches. I was grumpy for a while. But I trained full throttle, because I like playing football too much. Even if I wanted to, I can no longer hang my head, haha. Fortunately, that has changed for me. “
Besiktas made a move for Veerman, but he was not interested in joining the Turkish side, “In the end they did report, but it is not the step I would like to take after PSV.
“Fortunately I was back in the starting line-up quickly. Not that I’ve been doing much differently, mind you. After the World Cup I started strength training and I continued that when I was on the bench. Maybe that was the change that was needed.”