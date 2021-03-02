Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman wants to move to a title chasing Dutch club this summer.
The 22-year-old has been a standout for Heerenveen this season and is regarded as one of the finest young midfielders in the Eredivisie.
In conversation with ESPN analyst Kees Kwakman, Veerman set out his dreams,”I would like to play for the prizes. The top of the Netherlands seems like a lot of fun. And ending up in Spanish football is a dream.”
Veerman was linked to Feyenoord last summer but no move materialised. Asked whether he would be disappointed if he remained in Friesland past this summer, he responded, “Whether I would be disappointed if I had to stay at Heerenveen this summer? That depends. If there are clubs that I really like and it bounces off because of the asking price of Heerenveen, I would be disappointed.”
Veerman has made 23 league appearances for Heerenveen this season, scoring five goals and adding seven assists.