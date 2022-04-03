Javier Vet scored a stunning goal as NEC Nijmegen defeated Cambuur 2-1.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Dennis Haar is taking charge of Cambuur until the end of the season as Henk de Jong recovers and he saw his side fall behind in the second minute. A cross by Ilias Bronkhorst eventually landed at the feet of Jonathan Okita, who fired the visitors in front.
The lead only lasted until the 11th minute when Mitchell Paulissen equalised after a nice pass from Patrick Joosten.
Cambuur were the better side but they could not find a goal to take the lead and eventually, NEC Nijmegen pished them. Vet netted the winner with a fierce strike from distance which left goalkeeper Pieter Bos with no chance.
NEC is now 9th in the table while Cambuur is in 11th.