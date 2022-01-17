Tonny Vilhena has joined La Liga side Espanyol on loan for the rest of the season from Krasnodar.
The 27-year-old has been with Russian side Krasnodar since 2019 but has been looking to leave the club this month with a return to Feyenoord rumoured.
However, Vilhena will finish the season in Spain after agreeing to join Espanyol on loan for the rest of the season.
The 15-time Dutch international made 257 appearances for Feyenoord before Joining Krasnodar. He has made 79 appearances for the Russian side, scoring nine times.