Matus Bero scored twice as Vitesse Arnhem defeated Heracles Almelo 2-0.
Vitesse headed to Almelo looking to maintain their title challenge and add some pressure to Ajax and PSV ahead of their clash on Sunday.
Both sides got off to a slow start but in the 38th minute, Vitesse had the lead when Matus Bero’s shot struck Robin Propper before finding the bottom corner.
Heracles couldn’t trouble the Vitesse defence and with seven minutes to go, Bero settled the victory for the visitors.
Vitesse remain third but are one point behind PSV and two off of Ajax. Heracles Almelo sits 12th.