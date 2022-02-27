Vitesse Arnhem came from behind to defeat NEC Nijmegen 4-1 in a Gelderse derby.
After their win over Rapid Vienna in midweek, Vitesse Arnhem were looking for another victory in their local derby. However, Thomas Letsch was without the suspended Maximilian Wittek and Adrian Grbic, while Lasse Schone was missing for NEC Nijmegen.
Vitesse dominated the first half but they only created a clear chance in the 35th minute with Matus Bero heading over the bar.
At the break, Mikkel Duelund was brought on by NEC Nijmegen and four minutes into the second half, the attacker opened the scoring with a low strike.
The lead only lasted five minutes before Danilho Doekhi headed in a corner to equalise. Two minutes later, another corner resulted in Dominik Oroz heading Vitesse in front. Oroz then made it 3-1 with an overhead kick before Thomas Buitink wrapped up the victory with a close-range finish.
Vitesse strengthens their position in sixth while NEC are in 9th.