In an exclusive interview with Football-Oranje, Vitesse Arnhem captain Matus Bero revealed his dream to one day leave the Eredivisie to play in the English Premier League
- by Michael Statham
Speaking to us after his side’s defeat to Tottenham in the Europa Conference League, Bero said, “Always when I was a small boy, it was my dream to play in England one day, so I’m really happy I had the experience to play against such a big team like Tottenham.”
Bero was positive about his performance against the English side, “I enjoyed it, and I saw which level I am right now; I am happy with my performance today.”
However, the Vitesse captain was quick to reassure Vitesse supporters; “I am really happy to be where I am, and I am proud that I can still be a player of Vitesse, and I always do my best. Whilst I am still here, I will always fight for my club.”
