Davy Propper has officially come out of retirement to sign a deal with Vitesse Arnhem until the summer of 2024.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 31-year-old was under contract with PSV Eindhoven when he made the decision to stop playing in early 2022. However, he recently featured in a few Vitesse friendlies as he contemplated a return.
The Arnhem club has now confirmed that Propper is back and is under contract until the summer of 2024.
From 2009 to 2015, Pröpper also played 133 matches for Vitesse before he had a spell with Brighton and Hove Albion. The Dutch international will now work on his fitness as he looks to help Vitesse move towards the top half of the table.