Vitesse Arnhem took a big step towards Eredivisie survival with a 2-0 win over already relegated Cambuur on Sunday.
Vitesse went into the game only three points above 16th spot and Phillip Cocu’s side was eager to seal a big victory against a side already doomed to the second division.
The first half ended with the Vitesse fans whistling the players off as the hosts failed to find an opening goal. Bartosz Bialek was close twice but both efforts went off target.
Finally, in the 56th minute, Bialek fired in a Million Manhoef cross to give the home side the lead. The striker then quickly doubled the advantage.
In the 66th minute, Carlens Arcus was shown his second yellow card and Vitesse were reduced to ten men, but that did not matter in the end as Cambuur failed to find a way back into the match.
Vitesse is now on 34 points and should be safe but it is not yet sealed as Emmen can still overtake them in the final three games.