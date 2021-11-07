Vitesse Arnhem recorded a 2-1 victory over Utrecht on Sunday in a game that had to be halted after visiting supporters threw fireworks onto the field.
Vitesse Arnhem took the lead in the seventh minute with Nikolai Baden Frederiksen firing past Maarten Paes after a poor pass by Willem Janssen.
Utrecht had the chance to equalise almost immediately but Bart Ramselaar was denied by Markus Schubert. Sondre Tronstad, Matus Bero, Frederiksen, and Eli Dasa all then had opportunities for the hosts, but the second goal was not found until just before the break. Riechedly Bazoer fired the ball over Paes from distance.
After 53 minutes, the game had to be halted as Utrecht fans set off fireworks from the stands. After the game eventually got back underway, Adam Maher hit the post for Utrecht.
In the 77th minute, Utrecht did pull one back when Arthur Zagre’s ball into the box slipped through Schubert’s hands and into the goal.
Utrecht did not find an equaliser before the end and Vitesse held on for the three points. Vitesse are 5th in the table and now a point behind Utrecht.