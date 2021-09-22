Vitesse Arnhem defeated Groningen 1-0 in the Euroborg on Wednesday evening. Groningen were shown two red cards and the game was delayed after the break due to crowd trouble.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The game got off to a quiet start but in the 35th minute, Mike te Wierik was shown a red card for a foul on Lois Openda. Things then went from bad to worse for the hosts. Yann Gboho fired Vitesse in front before Daniel van Kaam was also shown a red card late in first-half stoppage time for a handball.
Early in the second half, the game was delayed after Vitesse goalkeeper Markus Schubert was hit by a beer thrown from the crowd before some supporters even stormed the pitch. Groningen head coach Danny Buijs and director Wouter Gudde spoke to the crowd to try and calm the situation.
After a delay of around 20 minutes, the game got underway and Groningen had chances to equalise despite being down to nine-men. Cyril Ngonge and Jørgen Strand Larsen both went close but could not find a way past Schubert.
Vitesse clung on to the victory which moves them seventh while Groningen are 14th.