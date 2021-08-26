Maximilian Wittek scored a double as Vitesse Arnhem defeated Anderlecht 2-1 to secure their place in the Europa Conference League group stages.
Last week, Vitesse came away from Belgium with a well-earned 3-3 draw which set up the tie nicely in Arnhem.
After only three minutes, Wittek fired Vitesse in front with a strike that found the net via a deflection off Joshua Zirkzee. The hosts then went close to a second through Wittek and Sondre Tronstad.
Anderlecht barely threatened and three minutes into the second half, Vitesse doubled their lead with Wittek netting again with an excellent volley.
Zirkzee was substituted for Anderlecht after failing to make an impact but the Belgian’s did pull one back through Lior Refaelov. Vitesse managed to hold on for the last ten minutes to secure their place in the group stages.
Vitesse’s progression means that there will be five Dutch teams in Europe.