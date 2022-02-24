Vitesse have qualified for the next round of the Europa Conference League after a 2-0 victory over Rapid Vienna. The Arnhem side progress 3-2 on aggregate.
Vitesse went into the game without a win in their last six games but they got off to the perfect start as Adrian Grbic headed the hosts in front after only three minutes.
Roared on by the home crowd, Vitesse pushed and got the second goal in the 20th minute through Matus Bero. The midfielder controlled his strike past Niklas Hedl. Vitesse had the ball in the net again before the end but Nikolai Baden Frederiksen’s effort was ruled out for offside.
In the second half, Vitesse had chances to kill the game and had another goal ruled out for offside but a third didn’t matter as Rapid Vienna were unable to trouble Jeroen Houwen.
Vitesse’s excellent European campaign continues and they take their place in the next round.