Vitesse Arnhem earned their first win under Edward Sturing after seeing off Heracles Almelo 2-0.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Vitesse went into the game joint bottom of the table but they had the lead in the 20th minute through Gyan de Regt.
Heracles were awarded a penalty in the 32nd minute when Eloy Room brought down Anas Ouahim. Room made up for his error by saving the spot kick by Emil Hansson.
The home crowd would have been nervy as the second half wore on as Heracles sought an equaliser. However, Amine Boutrah eased any fears by adding a second and wrapping up a win for Vitesse.
The win isn’t enough to lift Vitesse off of 17th spot, but they are now two points from safety. Heracles is in 14th.