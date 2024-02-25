Vitesse Arnhem climbed off the bottom of the table with a 2-1 win at Excelsior.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Both sides are in trouble this season and that led to a nervy first half that saw neither side create many clear cut chances.
One minute into the second half, Excelsior broke the deadlock with Lance Duijvestijn lashing a shot past a helpless Eloy Room. Vitesse responded seven minutes later as Paxton Aaronson registered his first for the club from close range.
Room then made a number of saves to deny the hosts before Vitesse won it in the 86th minute with Nicolas Isimat-Mirin proving the final touch from a corner.
Vitesse climbs to 17th in the table while Excelsior is in 15th.