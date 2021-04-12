Vitesse Arnhem have extended the contract of head coach Thomas Letsch until 2023.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 52-year-old has had a successful season in charge of Vitesse, with the club sitting fourth and they will face Ajax in the KNVB Cup final this weekend.
Vitesse’s board are very happy with Letsch and he has extended his current deal by a year, binding him now until 2023.
Letsch told the club’s website, “It is a great pleasure to work at Vitesse. I am therefore very happy with the confidence from the club. We have achieved something beautiful this season. But this phase is all about finishing the season well. I am also convinced of the way we work at the club. We want to keep taking steps in the coming period and build the future together.”
Technical director Johannes Spors added: “This contract extension is a sign of appreciation and trust. And above all, this is proof that we are fully convinced of his qualities and the way we work together at the club.”