UEFA has confirmed that Vitesse Arnhem is through to the knockout round of the Europa Conference League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Vitesse Arnhem were left waiting to see if they will face Rapid Vienna in the next round as UEFA decided what to do about the Tottenham Hotspur v Rennes clash which was called off due to a number of covid cases in the Spurs squad.
On Monday, UEFA confirmed that Rennes will be awarded a 3-0 win, which means that Vitesse are officially through.
It is the first time that Vitesse will take part in the knockout rounds of a European competition in their history. It also means that all five Dutch clubs in Europe will remain in European competitions until 2022.