UEFA has confirmed that Vitesse Arnhem is through to the knockout round of the Europa Conference League.

Vitesse Arnhem were left waiting to see if they will face Rapid Vienna in the next round as UEFA decided what to do about the Tottenham Hotspur v Rennes clash which was called off due to a number of covid cases in the Spurs squad.

On Monday, UEFA confirmed that Rennes will be awarded a 3-0 win, which means that Vitesse are officially through.

It is the first time that Vitesse will take part in the knockout rounds of a European competition in their history. It also means that all five Dutch clubs in Europe will remain in European competitions until 2022.




