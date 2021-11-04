Vitesse Arnhem put up a good fight but they were defeated 3-2 at Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa Conference League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Vitesse defeated Tottenham 1-0 two weeks ago, but that was a second-string Spurs side. This time, Tottenham began with their star players and all eyes were on new coach Antonio Conte.
In the first 30 minutes, Tottenham battered Vitesse and it resulted in a 3-0 lead. Heung-Min Son opened the scoring on the rebound before Lucas Moura doubled the lead. Jacob Rasmussen then scored an own goal as he tried to prevent Harry Kane from finishing.
Vitesse did not give up though and by halftime the score was 3-2. Firstly, Rasmussen pulled one back with a header from a corner. Matus Bero then made it 3-2 with a good finish following a driving run from Yann Gboho.
Lois Openda came off the bench at the break and the striker almost equalised with a strike that forced Hugo Lloris into a good save. The forward was then pushed over by Cristian Romero in the 59th minute, resulting in a red card for the Tottenham defender.
Vitesse pushed with the extra man and Lloris had to make a good save to deny Riechedly Bazoer’s placed shot. Vitesse had the hosts rattled, but then Danilo Doekhi was shown his second yellow card for holding Kane. Any chance of a comeback was then ended when goalkeeper Markus Schubert was also sent off for handball outside the box.
Tottenham took the victory and they now move above Vitesse into second place, With Rennes defeating Mura in the group’s other game, Vitesse now sit four points off the top.
Watch our exclusive interviews with Vitesse manager Thomas Letsch and captain Matus Bero here.