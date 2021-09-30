Vitesse could not make it two wins from two in their Europa Conference League group after 10-man Stade Rennes came from behind to record a 2-1 victory.
Vitesse won their opening game against Mura, but Stade Rennes was a far more formidable opponent.
Lois Openda went close to giving Vitesse the lead early on, while at the other end, Serhou Guirassy fired just wide for Rennes. After half an hour, Vitesse had the lead with Maximilian Wittek finding the net with an excellent strike.
Vitesse remained ahead until the 54th minute when Markus Schubert brought down Loum Tchaouna and Guirassy made it 1-1 from the penalty spot. Former Ajax target Kamaldeen Sulemana then made it 2-1 for Rennes with a low strike in the 70th minute.
Rennes were reduced to ten men when Loïc Badé saw his second yellow card, but Vitesse was unable to find the equaliser with Openda missing a great chance.
Vitesse remains on three points and must now pick themselves up for their clash with Tottenham Hotspur next.