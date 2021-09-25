Vitesse Arnhem’s indifferent start to the Eredivisie continued on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fortuna Sittard.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Fortuna Sittard went into the game with three defeats from their opening five league games, but after only two minutes, Mats Seuntjens fired the Limburg side ahead. Seuntjens then had the ball in the net again but this time the offside flag was up.
Vitesse went close through Riechedly Bazoer, Danilo Doekhi, and Jacob Rasmussen before Nikolai Baden Frederiksen headed the hosts level in the 49th minute.
After the equaliser, Vitesse went looking for the winner but Bazoer and Oussama Darfalou missed decent chances. Fortuna Sittard managed to hold on for the point.
Vitesse are 8th in the table, while Fortuna Sittard are now 15th.