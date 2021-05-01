Vitesse Arnhem are still in control of 4th place after a last-minute 2-1 victory over PEC Zwolle.
PEC Zwolle had a number of players missing due to injuries and a corona outbreak, meaning 16-year-old defender Rav van den Berg made his league debut.
The hosts took the lead in the 27th minute when Armando Broja raced away from Van den Berg before finishing well. The striker came close to his second before the break but he hit the post.
Early in the second half, a Van den berg error presented the ball to Broja who netted but the goal was disallowed for handball. Four minutes later, PEC Zwolle equalised through a Pelle Clement strike.
Both sides had good chances to take the lead but goalkeepers Xander Mous and Remko Pasveer were in great form. In the 93rd minute, Vitesse did net the winner as Juventus loanee Idrissa Touré headed in.
Vitesse Arnhem are now five points ahead of Feyenoord in fourth spot, while PEC Zwolle are 13th.