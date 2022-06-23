Vitesse Arnhem have confirmed the signing of right-back Carlens Arcus on a three-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Arcus was part of the Auxerre side that gained promotion to Ligue 1 last season but his contract was not extended, leaving him free to make the move to Anrhem.
The 25-year-old has now signed a three-year deal with Vitesse and has joined as the replacement for Ali Dasa, who will depart the club this summer.
Arcus has played for Troyes, Lille and Cercle Brugge, along with Auxerre.