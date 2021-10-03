Feyenoord suffered their second league defeat of the season after going down 2-1 at Vitesse Arnhem, who finished the game with nine men.
Feyenoord was looking to take advantage of Ajax’s loss on Sunday to move closer to the top of the table, but they fell behind in the sixth minute. Lois Openda stole the ball from Marcos Senesi and he slotted it past Justin Bijlow. Senesi then had to go off and was replaced by Lutsharel Geertruida.
After half an hour, Feyenoord equalised through Guus Til, who fired in after good work by Marcus Pedersen on the wing.
A minute into the second half, Openda restored Vitesse’s lead after an error from Geertruida, who failed to deal with a long ball.
Arne Slot tried to freshen up his side with the introduction of Cyriel Dessers and Jens Toornstra, but Vitesse held firm. Jeroen Houwen made good saves to deny Toornstra and Tyrell Malacia.
A lengthy injury time period saw Vitesse reduced to nine men with both Matús Bero and Thomas Buitink seeing red.
With the victory, Vitesse climbs to 8th while Feyenoord are fifth.