Vitesse Arnhem have retained their professional license from the KNVB and they will be able to play in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie next season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Vitesse has been struggling with money issues and the uncertainty around the club continued following their relegation from the Eredivisie.
The club had its license revoked by the KNVB after they failed to present a balanced budget. Vitesse appealed the decision and were granted an extension in order to solve the issue.
On Friday, creditor Coley Parry of the Common Group gave Vitesse an extension to pay back any loans and this decision has convinced the KNVB. On Saturday, the club confirmed they will retain their professional license and will be able to compete in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.
The season gets underway against Telstar next week.