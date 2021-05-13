Vitesse Arnhem have sealed a spot in Europe next season after their 3-3 draw at Fortuna Sittard on Thursday.
Fortuna Sittard took the lead after only a minute when Ben Rienstra fired past Remko Pasveer but by the half-hour mark, Vitesse had turned the game around.
Sondre Tronstad headed home an Oussama Tannane free-kick to make it 1-1 before Riechedly Bazoer gave Vitesse the lead after a clever one two.
Zian Flemming scored either side of half-time to put Fortuna Sittard back in front, but in the last minute of injury time, Lois Openda earned his side a point.
Vitesse are now five points ahead of Feyenoord with only one game left, so they are assured of a UEFA Conference League place next season. Fortuna are 10th and their playoff hopes are now all but over.