Vitesse signs Austrian striker... Vitessse Arnhem has confirmed the signing of FC Lorient striker ...

PSV wants Sangare to stay amid... Newcastle United have been linked with a move for PSV ...

Ajax have first bid for Bergwi... According to De Telegraaf, Tottenham Hotspur has rejected Ajax's first ...

Fortuna Sittard to sign Sheffi... According to Voetbal international, Fortuna Sittard will sign Sheffield United ...

Tottenham looking to sell Berg... According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur have decided to sell ...

Zeefuik set to join Blackburn ... According to Voetbal International, Deyovaisio Zeefuik is set to depart ...

Newcastle United increase offe... According to the Athletic, Newcastle United has submitted an improved ...