Vitessse Arnhem has confirmed the signing of FC Lorient striker Adrian Grbic on loan until the end of the season.
Vitesse have been looking to bring in a striker after the departure of Oussama Darfalou to PEC Zwolle and on Tuesday they confirmed the arrival of Grbic.
The 25-year-old is still under contract with FC Lorient until 2025 but will spend the next six months on loan in Arnhem.
Speaking to the club’s website, Grbic said, “After a year and a half in Ligue 1, this feels to me like the right step at the right time, at the right club. Vitesse has made a name for itself at international level this season, with the first European overwintering in club history. That made it even more attractive for me to choose this club. I am a goal-oriented attacker with a good kick in both legs. With my strength and ability to score, I hope to be of value to Vitesse.”
Grbic has scored once in 17 league games this season for Lorient. He has nine caps for the Austrian national team.