Vitesse take a precious point ... Vitesse Arnhem lifted themselves off the bottom of the table ...

Almere City grind out a win ov... Almere City moved away from the drop zone after a ...

De Jong leads PSV to victory a... Luuk de Jong scored a hat trick as PSV Eindhoven ...

Heerenveen strike late to deny... Che Nunnely's 92nd-minute equaliser earned Heerenveen a 2-2 draw against ...

Ugalde fires Twente to importa... Manfred Ugalde's double sealed FC Twente a 2-1 win over ...

Mito nets on debut as Sparta d... Shunsuke Mito had an instant impact on his debut for ...

Maatsen secures Dortmund move Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Ian Maatsen on ...