Vitesse Arnhem ended a series of two defeats by defeating RKC Waalwijk 2-1.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Danilo Doekhi was back in the Vitesse starting line-up and the centre-back headed his side in front after only eight minutes.
Saïd Bakari netted the equaliser for RKC in the 27th minute with an excellent strike from distance which left Vitesse goalkeeper Markus Schubert with no chance. The midfielder could have made it 2-1 before the break, but this time, Schubert denied him.
Nine minutes into the second half, Yann Gboho restored Vitesse’s lead with a strike that was deflected into the net.
That proved to be the winning goal with Michiel Kramer missing a huge chance to equalise for the hosts before the end.
Vitesse are now 9th and they face NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. RKC are 11th.