Vitesse Arnhem got off to a good start in the Europa Conference League after a 2-0 victory over NS Mura in Slovenia.
Riechedly Bazoer and Oussama Tannane have been in and out of the Vitesse starting line-up so far this season but both started the Conference League group opener. Tannane created a good chance early on but his cross was headed over by Nicolai Baden Frederiksen.
After half an hour, Vitesse had the lead with Sondre Tronstad finding the net at the second attempt after his first initial effort was blocked by teammate Matus Bero.
NS Mura had chances but couldn’t take them, while Frederiksen was close with a header and Tannane struck the crossbar. Eventually, Danilo Doekhi settled the victory for Vitesse with a header from a corner.
Vitesse go top of the group with Rennes drawing 2-2 with Tottenham in the group’s other clash.