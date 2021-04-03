There were three penalties in Enschede as Vitesse Arnhem defeated FC Twente 2-1.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After twenty minutes, FC Twente were awarded a penalty when captain for the day, Danilo Doekhi, handled the ball in the box. Danilo stepped up and made no mistake to make it 1-0.
A minute before the break, Vitesse were awarded a spot-kick by Pol van Boekel after an unfortunate handball by Kik Pierie. Oussama Tannane made it 1-1.
The second half was a rather dull affair that seemed to be heading for a draw, but in injury time, Jesse Bosch was deemed to have fouled Maximilian Wittek and Tannane netted his second penalty to win it for the visitors.
Vitesse move seven points clear of Feyenoord in fourth with the victory and they remain in the running for second spot. Twente are 8th.
Hope Boekel check clears from the mafia. Rigged match if I’ve ever seen one and VAR can suck a fat one also