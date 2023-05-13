Xavier Mbuyamba scored a 90th-minute winner to seal Volendam a 2-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam.
Sparta got off to a quick start with Koki Saito having a goal ruled out for offside in the third minute. Shortly afterwards, Saito had the ball in the net again and this time his strike into the far corner stood.
Volendam then started to take control, especially after the introduction of Henk Veerman and in the 37th minute, Xavier Mbuyamba nodded in a corner kick to make it 1-1.
The game was shortly stopped after a cup of beer was thrown on the pitch and after it resumed, Sparta had plenty of the ball but without hurting the hosts.
Volendam missed a big chance through Veerman before the winner came in the 92nd minute. Mbuyamba netted his second header from a corner to seal a big three points for the home side.
Volendam are now 13th and five points above the bottom three, while Sparta is in sixth.