Volendam were second best for most of the game but came away from PEC Zwolle with a 1-1 draw.
PEC Zwolle were the better side from the start but Silvester van der Water hit the post early on and chances went begging before the break.
Eventually, in the 55th minute, Davy van den Berg opened the scoring with an excellent free-kick that flew in from a tight angle.
However, Volendam did not give up and Damon Mirani headed in an equaliser against the run of play. PEC Zwolle then pushed but the visitors held on for a precious point.
Volendam are stil bottom but they are back to within seven points of RKC, while PEC Zwolle are in 13th.