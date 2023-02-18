Volendam booked their fourth win of the year with a 2-0 victory against Vitesse Arnhem.
Before the game and during the 19th minute, the crowd paid tribute to the late Wim Kras and Christian Atsu. The latter played a season on loan with Vitesse.
In the 12th minute, Volendam had the lead with Daryl van Mieghem netting a cross from Francesco Antonucci.
Vitesse then had the better of the half but they could not find an equaliser with Bartosz Bialek going closest with a strike over the bar.
On the hour mark, Volendam doubled the lead as Josh Flint set up Van Mieghem for a simple finish.
Walid Ould Chikh almost made it 3-0 before the end but it did not matter as Volendam eased to the three points. They are now 14th in the table, while Vitesse is 12th.