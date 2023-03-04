Volendam are now five points clear of the bottom three after a 3-1 victory over Emmen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Volendam went close twice early on but it was Emmen who had the better chances in the first half with Mark Diemers hitting the post.
A minute into the second half, Emmen were in front with Filip Stankovic deflecting the ball into his own net after Ole Romeny’s header came back off the post.
Volendam improved after the opener and in the 67th minute, Benaissa Benamar rose to head them level. Two minutes before the end, Bilal Ould-Chikh took advantage of poor defending to put Volendam ahead before Daryl van Mieghem sealed the victory in stoppage time.
Volendam are 14th while Emmen are 16th and five points behind them.