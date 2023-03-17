Volendam defeated Fortuna Sittard 2-1 on Friday night to move six points above the drop zone.
The turnaround since the winter break has been huge for Volendam and they took the lead against Fortuna in the 42nd minute. Carel Eiting found space in the visitors defence and slotted the ball into the bottom corner.
Seven minutes into the second half, Volendam doubled their lead with Oskar Buur calmly finishing off a cross from John Derry Murkin.
Fortuna Sittard did pull one back when Tijjani Noslin finished in the 62nd minute but Volendam managed to hold onto their lead.
The win means Volendam is now 13th while Fortuna is two spots above them.