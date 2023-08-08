FC Volendam has announced the signing of Newcastle United talent Garang Kuol.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 18-year-old made a big impression for Australia during last year’s World Cup before sealing a move to Newcastle United in January. Kuol was immediately loaned out to Hearts of Midlothian but barely played in Scotland.
Kuol now gets the chance for more playing time in the Eredivisie and will spend the campaign on loan with Volendam.
Volendam technical director Jasper van Leeuwen told the club site. “Now was the time that we could find a good solution with Newcastle. He is a very talented attacker who can play in multiple positions and add things to our game. Especially his depth and directness to the goal are weapons that we can use well.”
Kuol can play on the wing or through the middle and could make his debut on Friday against Vitesse Arnhem in the first Eredivisie clash of the season.