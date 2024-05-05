Volendam have officially been relegated from the Eredivisie after a 4-1 loss at home to Ajax.
- Follow Football-Oranje on x
Volendam went into the game needing to win to keep their slender chance of avoiding the drop alive and they began the game brightly.
However, it was Ajax who took the lead when Chuba Akpom set up Kenneth Taylor to make it 1-0 with a controlled shot in the 25th minute.
Volendam hit the post early in the second half through Darius Johnson before Akpom made it 2-0 on the hour mark.
The goal broke Volendam’s spirit and Ajax were able to add further goals through Brian Brobbey and Taylor before Benaissa Benamar pulled back a late consolation.
Ajax remain in control of fifth spot, while Volendam will definitely finish in 17th and they return to the Keueken Kampioen Divisie next season.