After six league games without a victory, Volendam came away from Heerenveen with a 2-1 win.
Heerenveen went into the game as heavy favourites but Volendam frustrated them in the first half by sitting deep and looking to hit on the counter.
After 28 minutes, Volendam silenced the home crowd when Bilal Ould-Chikh raced onto a long ball before flicking it past Andries Noppert. Six minutes into the second half, Lequincio Zeefuik doubled the lead with some nice footwork in the box before slotting the ball low past Noppert.
Ion Nicolaescu pulled one back for Heerenveen, who pushed forward for a late equaliser, but Volendam managed to hold on for a precious win.
Volendam are still bottom of the table while Heerenveen is ninth.