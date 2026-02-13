Volendam boosted their chances of survival with a 2-1 victory over league leaders PSV Eindhoven.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
With 16 successive away wins in the league, PSV headed to Volendam looking to take another step towards the Eredivisie title.
However, Peter Bosz’s side were lacking a killer touch on Friday as they missed a number of clear cut chances in the first half. Guus Til put two headers just off target while goalkeeper Kayne van Oevelen made a number of saves.
In the second half, Volendam improved and after 67 minutes, an excellent volley from Robin van Cruijsen made it 1-0.
PSV seemed to nick a point when Dennis Man slotted in from close range, but in the 87th minute, Volendam won it. Aurelio Oehlers raced in on goal and remained calm with his finish.
PSV suffers their first league defeat since August while Volendam climbs to 14th.