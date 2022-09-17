Vitesse Arnhem could only manage a 1-1 draw at home against Volendam on Saturday evening.
The clash was dominated by the annual commemoration of the Battle of Arnhem, with several war veterans in attendance to watch on.
Volendam were the better side from the start and Robert Muhren made it 1-0 after 21 minutes. The striker was put in on goal and although his first effort was kept out by Kjell Scherpen, Muhren was there to net the rebound.
Vitesse almost equalised before the break but Carlens Arcus saw his shot kept out by Filip Stankovic and the post. Shortly into the second half, Bartosz Bialek tapped in from close range to make it 1-1.
Vitesse hoped for the win but Volendam managed to hold on to take a point.
Vitesse are 13th with the point and Volendam are one spot behind in 14th.