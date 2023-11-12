Bart Vriends scored twice as Sparta Rotterdam came away from Volendam with a 4-1 victory.
The visitors only needed six minutes to take the lead with Vriends heading in a cross from Joshua Kitolano.
However, Volendam hit back with young midfielder Milan de Haan scoring his third goal in his last four games with a fierce strike past Nick Olij.
Before the break, Kitolano restored Sparta’s lead with an excellent solo run and finish. The second half was a poor affair but a Vriends header eventually made it 3-1 in the 87th minute before Arno Verschueren added a fourth in stoppage time.
Sparta’s win means they are in 6th while Volendam are 17th.