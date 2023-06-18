The Netherlands have finished fourth in the Nations League after a 3-2 loss against Italy in Enschede.
Ronald Koeman decided to make only one change from the side that lost to Croatia in the semi-final as Noa Lang replaced Teun Koopmeiners. Xavi Simons was pushed into the 10 role. Opponents Italy made a number of changes from the side that lost to Spain.
Denzel Dumfries put an early header wide but it was Italy that opened the scoring in the sixth minute. A cross into the box found two Italy players at the back post and Federico Dimarco was there to curl the ball past Justin Bijlow.
It was 2-0 after 20 minutes as the ball bounced into the path of Davide Frettesi in the box as he was played onside by Lutsharel Geertruida. The midfielder finished well and the goal stood after a VAR check.
The Netherlands then had some sustained possession with Simons causing problems but the only real chance was put wide by Cody Gakpo.
Koeman made three changes at the break with Wout Weghorst, Steven Bergwijn and Georginio Wijnaldum all coming on. It should have been 2-1 early on but Gakpo couldn’t finish after a good ball by Virgil van Dijk.
Netherlands put the pressure on and eventually in the 68th minute, Bergwijn pulled one back with a lovely drag and finish in the box.
The joy for the Netherlands was short-lived as Federico Chiesa restored Italy’s two-goal lead after Italy countered. The winger was given time by Van Dijk to pick his spot past Bijlow.
Weghorst had the ball in the net in the 80th minute following a clever free kick but the striker received the ball in an offside position. It was 3-2 in the 88th minute as Joey Veerman played in Wijnaldum to net from close range.
Despite nine minutes of added-on time, there was no equaliser as Italy went closer to adding a fourth.
It is a third defeat in four games under Koeman and more worryingly, is that it is 11 goals conceded in the games against France, Croatia and Italy. The defence has completely fallen apart after the appointment of Koeman.
Next up for Oranje is the crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and the Republic of Ireland in September.
If you ask koeman he still sees positive things!!! Sack koeman asap.