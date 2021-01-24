FC Twente slumped to a 1-0 loss to VVV-Venlo at home.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Before the game, FC Twente’s players arrived on the pitch with t-shirts of support for the injured Vaclav Cerny that read, ‘Stay strong, Václav!’
In front of the watching winger, who will miss the rest of the season, FC Twente dominated but Queensy Menig and Danilo both wasted good chances. Thijs van Leeuwen also failed to break the deadlock.
Luciano Narsingh appeared in the second half as Twente searched for the winning goal, but in the 78th minute, VVV stunned the hosts. Torino Hunte found the top corner to seal a victory for the visitors.
FC Twente remains seventh in the table, while VVV are 14th.