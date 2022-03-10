Vitesse Arnhem was guilty of missing chances as they were defeated 1-0 by AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa Conference League clash.
Vitesse have had an excellent European campaign so far and they were looking to claim another scalp with Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma the visitors.
Vitesse was the better side from the start with Lois Openda causing the Italians danger. In the eighth minute, the Belgian striker forced goalkeeper Rui Patrício into a good save. Openda also thought he should have had a penalty after a shove, while Adrian Grbic had a goal disallowed for offside.
In the 34th minute, Openda had a huge chance to score but he managed to scoop the ball over the bar from only a few yards out. Roma was given a huge let-off and in first-half stoppage time, Sergio Oliviera got the ball at his feet from a corner and hammered it into the net.
Vitesse went looking for an equaliser after the break but they didn’t succeed in troubling Patricio. Even after Oliviera was sent off for a second yellow card, AS Roma managed to hold on to their slender lead.
Vitesse now have it all to do when they travel to Rome for the second leg next week.