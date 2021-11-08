Watford has confirmed the signing of Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. The 22-year-old will remain at Sparta for the rest of the season.
The Nigerian has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with Watford, which will start in January. The goalkeeper will be loaned to Sparta Rotterdam from January 1st until the end of the season.
Okoye joined Sparta from Fortuna Dusseldorf back in 2020 and he has impressed with his strong appearances at Het Kasteel. In the summer, Okoye was linked with a move to AZ Alkmaar, but he remained in Rotterdam.
Watford have reportedly paid around €7 million to sign the goalkeeper, who has made 43 appearances for Sparta.